Sarah Jessica Parker Launching Shoes Perfect For Brides

Carrie Bradshaw, ahem, Sarah Jessica Parker, has some seriously exciting news for all your brides-to-be out there (and those of you who just love fabulous shoes)—if you’ve ever wanted to have a “Sex & the City” wedding (minus the whole groom not showing up thing), you’ll be glad to hear that the actress is launching styles in her spring collection utterly perfect for those planning a trip down the aisle.

One of those styles, the Fawn (pictured below), will be exclusively available on Zappos in white satin in the e-tailers wedding shop this spring. A cool detail on the shoe that could only have come from the mind of SJP is that it features a grosgrain design detail in black on the back of the shoe. There will also be offerings in white and blue available too, perfect for brides, that will initially only be available on Zappos, eventually rolling out to other retailers.

Maybe these stylish numbers will be featured in the rumored “Sex & the City 3” movie? Hey, we can dream.