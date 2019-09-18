Sarah Jessica Parker Just Blessed Us With the Perfect Fall Transitional Outfit

It’s not everyday that you get to see a living icon in the flesh. And for the attendees of this year’s BlogHer Creators Summit (the annual conference for content creators and entrepreneurs in NYC) that day finally came as THE Sarah Jessica Parker took the main stage (ugh, jelly). And while she was there to deliver an inspiring keynote to a room full of creators and changemakers (honestly, a true blessing), what Sarah Jessica Parker wore at BlogHer 2019 also stunned us—and we’re fangirling real hard.

Sarah Jessica Parker, in all her ultra-chic glory, showed up in the perfect summer-to-fall transitional outfit—a light blue dress with totally on-trend puff sleeves (which were all the rage this past New York Fashion Week) and, of course, a classic pair of stilettos. (Peep the words “Hello” and “Lover” on the shoes.)

SJP kept it cool and casual (and yet polished) with her hair in loose waves and her signature kickass presence in a room filled to the brim with an eager audience.

During the keynote, SJP graced us with the sort of wisdom only a woman of her experience and high caliber could offer. Everything from how to succeed in your career (“It’s not easy to leave the job you have to do for the job you want to do.”) to how to get over a creative block (“Take a walk, listen to a podcast, turn on some classical music, and ask yourself if it’s you that is the block or is it something else?”).

But perhaps one of the biggest takeaways from her talk at the BlogHer summit was Sarah Jessica Parker’s advice on conquering your fear of rejection. SJP shared, “I dream big all the time and have crazy thoughts—much of it is not fully realized, but I have to ask. It’s embarrassing when they say no, but I didn’t lose any ground by asking. You don’t lose a whole lot by asking.”

Ugh, what a goddess. We want to be her when we grow up.