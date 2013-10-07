Steal Her Style: Shop Sarah Jessica Parker’s Brand-New Coach Bag



When it comes to fashion, Sarah Jessica Parker is known for a lot of things—but wearing affordable pieces isn’t necessarily one of them. So when she steps out in something we can even remotely dream of affording, we take notice.

This weekend, SJP hit the streets of New York’s West Village wearing the Pebbled Borough bag from Coach in a autumn-appropriate mossy green shade. At $548, the tote is certainly nothing to sneeze at, but for a high-quality leather piece that will remain stylish for a good time to come, we deem it worthy of a small investment (and a wonderful alternative to the Balenciaga and Céline bags of the world).

Because she’s still SJP, she’s rocking the bag before it officially hits stores, but you can shop the bag in a number of sizes and colors on Coach.com come October 16.