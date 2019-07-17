Sarah Hyland & Wells Adams Are Engaged & It All Started With A DM

Ahh modern love. When a DM is the same as a bouquet of roses! Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams are engaged, but they took their time working up to this special moment. The pair first connected—over Twitter!—back in the summer of 2017. Since their first interaction, the pair have spent the last two years dating, vacationing, showing a little PDA and enjoying The Bachelorette (did anyone see Adams’ Instagram story last night? It was literally the two of them adding commentary to the entire episode—but like at least 3 minutes worth of content. Unreal. They should still be on his page FYI.). On July 16th, the couple announced they were engaged with some truly stunning photos from their beach getaway. Let’s take a look in the past and see how this Modern (soon-to-be) Family came about.

On August 14, 2017 Hyland tagged Wells in a tweet, writing, “OH MY GOD @WellsAdams IS THE FRIKKIN BARTENDER?! Best. Season. Ever. # BachelorInParadise.” After some back-and-forth and banter on Twitter that same day, Wells then slid into Hyland’s DMs. He asked if she’d want to join him on a taco date the next time he was visiting Los Angeles. Of course, Hyland said “yes,” and the rest is history! But let’s not stop there…let’s look at what came next.

So their first date went swimmingly and actually coincided with Hyland’s scheduled kidney transplant. The pair went out for tacos and three days later she was in the hospital for her second procedure. “He was texting me in the morning before I went into surgery, and we were FaceTiming the entire time I was in the hospital,” Hyland told Self Magazine in a Dec. 2018 interview. She also added that it was a “really intimate” start to their relationship.

So now flash forward to Halloween: Hyland and Wells went as Dustin and Eleven, respectively, from the hit show Stranger Things. Epic.

Since their official couple debut on Instagram, the two celebrities have been inseparable. They’ve vacationed numerous times together and have also been super open with PDA. Who can forget the strange but somehow still cute tongue kiss?

They are adorable.

And now, the 28-year-old Modern Family actress and Adams are engaged! The two shared the happy news with their fans yesterday. Check out the adorable photos:

That’s what love looks like, people! We’re not crying—you’re crying!