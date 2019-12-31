Sarah Hyland Had the Best Response to Her Wardrobe Malfunction on Vacation

Laugh it off. Sarah Hyland responded to her wardrobe malfunction at a beach in Cancun, Mexico, in the best way. The Modern Family actress, 29, was photographed on vacation in Mexico with her fiancé, Wells Adams, on Sunday, Dec. 29. In photos published by The Daily Mail, the ABC star was seen skipping down the beach in a white bikini top, glasses and high-waisted bottoms. The pictures also showed her trying to show her husband-to-be, who wore a red floral shirt with matching swim trunks, how to twirl.

It looked like a fun day in the sun for the couple until, while she was dancing, Hyland’s bikini top slipped down and she had a mini wardrobe malfunction. No big deal for her though. Photos of the comedy actress show her laughing off the wardrobe malfunction before she went back to twirling in the sand. Other pictures showed her sipping a piña colada after taking a dip in the ocean, which is the mood we want to take into 2020.

The next year should be an exciting one for Hyland, who got engaged to the Bachelorette alum in July after almost two years of dating. No word yet on the wedding date, but from recent interviews the couple has done, they’ve been hard at work planning their nuptials and are expected to tie the knot some time in 2020.

2020 will also mark the 11th and final season of Modern Family, which Hyland first starred on in 2009. The final season premiered in September 2019 and is expected to air its finale in 2020. Hyland plays Haley Dunphy, the eldest daughter of Claire and Phil Dunphy, in the Emmy-winning sitcom.

When one door closes, another one opens, and we’re sure Hyland will star in some exciting projects in the future, especially after the release of her rom com The Wedding Year in September 2019.