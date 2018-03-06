Sarah Hyland Shut Down Thin-Shamers on Instagram with One Savage Emoji

Sarah Hyland did not come to play. The 27-year-old actress had the time of her life on Sunday when she attended Vanity Fair‘s Oscars after-party in a floor-length, jewel-studded gown sheathed in a delicate layer of tulle. Hyland’s show-stopping look was a fashion favorite, but not everyone was so impressed.

Soon after the red carpet pictures hit the internet, the “Modern Family” star was bombarded with body-shaming comments accusing her of looking “emaciated” and “too thin.” The comments were the same ol’ same ol.’ According to the body-shamers, Hyland needed to put on more weight and “eat a burger.” A few comments included:

“Ew put on sum weight.”

“looking like a skeleton with a stick stuck up your bony ass.”

“You do look scarily and sickly thin for your body type. Your cheeks are hollow, babe.”

“To feel beautiful is one of the most important feelings, but this is neither healthy nor a good ideal for young girls.”

“No one is gorgeous when they have the stick-thin body of a 8-year-old girl.”

Not having random trolls on the internet make assumptions about her health, Hyland shut down the thin-shamers with one savage emoji. In an Instagram showing off her red carpet look, Hyland edited the caption to adress her body-shamers.

“In response to the negative comments on this post? I’d like to say 3 things… 1.) 🖕🏼2.) I looked amazing 3.) Even more importantly.. I FELT AMAZING and that’s all that matters 💁🏻‍♀️” she wrote.

Hyland is right. All that matters is how she feels. For the umpteenth time, no one can know someone’s health or weight judging from a picture—and certainly no one on the internet. The person who knows her body best is Hyland, and she feels great, take her word for it. From this point on, we hope thin-shamers stay far away from Hyland’s Instagram.