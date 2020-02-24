Sarah Hyland Had the Best Clapback for Anyone Slut-Shaming Her Co-Star Ariel Winter

Sisters on and off the screen. Sarah Hyland defended Ariel Winter from slut-shaming over a dress the actress wore to the wrap party for their shared series, Modern Family. Hyland, 29, acted like the ultimate big sister to Winter, 22, after trolls flooded the comments across social media to criticize her choice of dress for the event.

Both actresses rolled up to the Sunset Room Hollywood wearing the perfect little black dresses. Hyland, of course, was eager to share photos from the night, which marked a bittersweet yet momentous ending for the pair’s beloved and long-running ABC comedy.

She took to Instagram to post a photo of her and Winter’s matching dresses, yet haters took special offense to Winter’s ensemble. While Hyland wore a figure-hugging bodycon dress, Winter donned an off-the-shoulder sheer dress with two-piece cutaways underneath. Needless to say, some fans were, uh, apparently shook to see Winter wearing something revealing. Need we remind them, though, that she’s an adult who can wear whatever the heck she wants?

You see, it’s hard to break that television myth of the discreet daughter that Winter always seemed to embody in her role as Alex on Modern Family. Evidently, fans were really holding the actress to this impression in her real life. One fan wrote, “What was she thinking …. seriously,” obviously irked by the actress’ risque outfit. Yet Hyland, who has defended Winter in the past, was not here for their judgment again.

“That she’s a sexy and confident woman,” responded Hyland, who may or may not be our next Masked Singer. “Everyone that is making a negative comment about my sister can back the f–k up because I WILL NOT tolerate it,” she added. Heard it, sis.

And as promised, she came to bat again when another critic commented, “What’s up with Ariel Winters outfit tho?” Hyland had the best response: “You [mean] that she’s 🔥 ?? I KNOW.” That’s on that.