Sarah Hyland Responds to Anorexia Accusations

Sarah Hyland may be one of comedy’s most recognizable faces (we mean, she has been on Modern Family for a whopping eight years), but she’s not about to let her personal life overshadow her talent. The actress has been in the center of a crazy rumor mill lately for her recent weight loss, with many critics accusing her of having anorexia. So the 26-year-old did what she had to do: address the rumors head on and put them to bed.

In a series of tweets posted on Wednesday, Hyland explained that she hasn’t had “the greatest year” due to some unnamed health complication. The actress didn’t go into details, but what we can gather is that whatever she’s battling has prevented her from working out and thus led to her losing weight.

“I haven’t had the greatest year. Maybe one day I’ll talk about it but for now, I’d like my privacy,” she wrote. “I will say that this year has brought a lot of changes and with that, physical changes. I have been told that I can’t work out. Which, for me, is very upsetting.”

The rumors were spurred by a recent Instagram picture of Hyland, who underwent kidney surgery in 2012, in an oversized t-shirt, where many critics thought she looked smaller than usual.

“I am not a fan of ‘being skinny.’ Which many of you have told me that I am too much of…you’re right,” she wrote. “No one’s head should be bigger than their body but considering that I’ve basically been put on bed rest for the past few months, I’ve lost a lot of muscle mass. My circumstances have put me in a place where I’m not in control of what my body looks like.”

The actress, who cancelled her appearance at the SAG Awards in January for health reasons, then set her sights on tackling the anorexia rumors. She said she wasn’t personally bothered by the rumors, but felt like they should be addressed for the sake of her young fans.

“I want young girls to know that’s NOT my intention,” she wrote. “While these comments don’t affect me, they may affect others. So I’m here to say that no one should aim to be the weight that I am right now.”

But Modern Family fans, don’t worry. Hyland assured she’s ok and will make it past whatever she’s going through like the boss she is.

“There’s no need to worry!” she wrote. “I’ve been down before and I’ll probably be down again in my lifetime but I’m steadfast and solid and will conquer my obstacles.”