Sarah Eastmond: Fashion’s Fresh New Beauty

In a beautiful shoot lensed byDavid K. Shields, Sarah Eastmond, who hails from Christchurch, New Zealand, dons our favorite fall trends in photographs seeped in effortless style and a flawless, natural look. Wrapped in a thick fur coat or sporting a delicate lace dress, Eastmond wins us over, wearing the clothes with an ease that allows the styles to translate from the runway to the street.

As we head into a new season and the fashion world gears up for a month of shows and trend tracking, we definitely have our eye on Sarah Eastmond. Do you think she has the potential to be modeling’s next big thing?