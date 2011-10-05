Sarah Burton Does McQueen Proud

Sarah Burton continues to stay on task, presenting her best collection since the untimely death ofAlexander McQueen. Showing remarkable restraint through the seasons, Burtonflaunts her undeniable talent while demonstrating sensitivity to those who are just not ready to part with the legend.

The show on Tuesday in Paris did not divert much from the aesthetic made iconic by McQueen.The dresses — hauntingly regal confections that paid homage to their founder and styled with his signature S & M-like masks and lace-up leather silhouettes — were meant to convey a different message. Burton tellsWWD,”It’s all about femininity and womanhood. It wasn’t really meant to be fetishistic. It’s about embellishment and celebrating women’s beauty.”

And it was indeed a celebration of women’s beauty with risqu cuts, taut corsets accentuating tiny waists and chiffon covered-pearls and intricate threading used for embellishment. All of which were strong enough to give the impression of grandeur without major overkill.

As I admired each breathtaking look I understood Burton’s message — the versatile nature of a women’s beauty. The McQueen girl can be a baby doll in a tight flounced skirt, demure and restrained in a corseted suit or intimidatingly sexy in atie-you-up-tie-you-down face mask.

The consensus is Burton has certainly earned her keep, as they say. And while critics have lauded Sarah’s preservation ofMcQueen’s legacy, now a not-so-quiet rumbling can be heard amongst them calling for Burton to take hold of the line and embrace its destiny as Sarah Burton for McQueen.

[Photographs Via WWD]