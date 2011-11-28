Sarah Burton Crowned British Designer Of 2011

After designing arguably the dress of the year, it was no surprise that Sarah Burton walked home with the 2011 British Fashion Award for Designer of the Year last night for her work with Alexander McQueen.

While Madame Burton’s win may not have been a shock, Victoria Beckham’s triumph over Tom Ford, Burberry and Stella McCartney to win Designer Brand of the Year certainly was to us. And while we, along with seemingly everyone else, love Alexa Chung‘s style, we were ready for a change up. It was definitelyAdele‘s year, and we would have loved to see a girl with some curves walk away with the prize. Alas, Chung was voted in by the public as the individual who best embodies the spirit of London.

Other winners included Christopher Kane for New Establishment, Stella McCartney for Red Carpet of the Year and Sir Paul Smith for Outstanding Achievement in Fashion. Click here for the full list of winners.

