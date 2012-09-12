Photographer Sara Nataf Jams to Jermaine Stewart and Major Lazer

Paris-born Sara Nataf has snapped some of the coolest kids around, from New York City and Los Angeles to London and Texas as a staff photographer for Jalouse magazine.

As it turns out, in addition to an eye for style, Nataf has an ear for music, too. This week, she’s hosting her own show for Radio Garage—a project from Garage magazine—out of Le Baron on Mulberry Street, interviewing the likes of Olympia Le Tan, Shala Monroque and Tavi Gevinson in addition to spinning their favorite bumping beats.

Even if you can’t tune in (the show is on daily from 4 to 7pm through September 13), you can still partake in the musical mayhem. Here, Nataf shares her favorite jams for fall.

1. Jermaine Stewart, “We Don’t Have To Take Our Clothes Off”: “It’s just a happy, fun song that makes you move your booty like it’s 1986.”

2. Hanni El Khatib, “Dead Wrong”: “Hanni is one of my best friends and I’m obsessed with his music! He is seriously the next big thing.”

3. Black Lips, “Bad Kids”: “This is my anthem. I’m a total bad kid. Actually, everyone should be a bad kid.”

4. Major Lazer, “Get Free”: “It’s just a good, mellow song. I love to bike at night, and listen to it.”

5. Diamond Rugs, “Hungover and Horny”: “No need to explain why I like this song—the title speaks for itself!”

6. The State of Micky and Tommy, “Julian Waits”: “This is one of my favorite discoveries of the year! It’s just such a good song that is completely underrated.”

7. Frank Ocean, “Thinking About You”: “Frank Ocean got me back into R&B—his live shows are to die for. And…he’s mad cute.”

