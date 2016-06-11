The Sara Donaldson Guide to Style

You know fashion blogger Sara Donaldson as the minimalist behind fashion blog Harper and Harley, and chances are you’re even one of the 488,000 people who obsess over her pared-back, black, white, and grey style on Instagram.

Now, the 26-year-old blogger–who’s worked with brands like Gucci, Estée Lauder, and Mercedes-Benz–is launching her own online store; The Undone. Like Donaldson’s personal style, her e-boutique is super minimalist, and will stock Australia’s coolest up-and-coming designers like Ellery, Christopher Esber and Dion Lee. We caught up with Donaldson to chat about her new venture and her own personal style.

How do you begin your day?

Taking my dogs to the park first thing before I head off to work. It’s such a nice way to start my day, then get a coffee and head into our new The Undone office.

How did you get started in the fashion industry?

I started my blog Harper and Harley seven years ago whilst I was still at [college]. I was also interning at a fashion label and working in retail. I then worked in marketing and sales, but having the blog start to take off and be recognized was when I felt my start or break in the industry really happened for me.

What does an average day at work involve?

We have just started a new business The Undone which launches in July. It’s a online store curated by a minimal, paired back aesthetic. I’m also still working on Harper and Harley, meaning every day is busy and varied but can range from web development meetings, buying meetings, or shooting for the blog.

How do you describe your style?

Minimal, effortless and refined.

What fashion blogs do you follow?

Modern Legacy and Oracle Fox.

What Instagram accounts do you follow?

@theundonestore--this is my new baby, I love that I’ve been able to start an Instagram feed from scratch utilizing all the knowledge I’ve accumulated with Harper and Harley. I also follow @oraclefox–Mandy is the benchmark of consistent creative content.



What is the last thing that you bought?

A khaki bomber jacket from fellow blogger The Haute Pursuit‘s brand THP.

What is your signature scent?

Le labo no.29.

What’s the one thing you would never wear?

Anything colorful. I just don’t feel comfortable or myself in anything too loud or bright.

What up-and-coming fashion brands do you think everyone should know?

[Australian labels] Matin, Matteau Swim, Natasha Schweitzer, Holly Ryan, Elissa McGowan and although she is from New Zealand, Georgia Alice is certainly one to know.

What boots are you wearing right now for the Australian winter?

The Dion Lee short black boot with silver ring detail from their Fall 16 collection, available on The Undone.

And what coat are you wearing?

It will be a black detailed Ellery blazer dropping on The Undone. Australian winters aren’t too cold so I can get away with layering and a blazer instead of a coat.

Where do you get your morning coffee?

On the weekdays La Americano in Alexandria, Sydney–it’s just up the road from our office.

What have you learned about fashion since working in the industry?

It’s constantly evolving and you need to evolve with it.

What fashion trend can’t you get behind?

The jeggings or jean-leggings.

If money was no object, what would you be wearing?

I don’t think my style is subject to money, I’m a strong believer that you can have a great sense of style with any budget and buying investment pieces will always pay off.

What do you use to edit your photos?

Photoshop.

What layering trick is your signature?

I love a hair tuck, and although my hair is short at the moment you can still tuck it into a scarf or high-neck jumper.

Why did you decide now is the right time to launch The UNDONE?

Myself and my business partner Georgia were both looking for the next phase and it felt like the right timing for both of us, it was really staring us in the face as we both have backgrounds in fashion and e-commerce and after working together on Harper and Harley it just made sense.



Will you have your own house label or stock other brands?

We will be stocking an amazing mix of Australian and International labels. For our launch we will be supporting a lot of existing and up and coming Australian brands. We have very passionate about supporting local and giving our brands an international platform but will also be focused on growing our international offering.

What brands will you stock?

For launch we will have brands including Ellery, Christopher Esber and Dion Lee, to Matteau Swim, 3×1 Denim, J Brand and more. It’s a great mix.

Will you ship internationally?

Yes we will be shipping to a large majority of international countries.