Sapphire Engagement Rings So Pretty You’ll Forget Diamonds Exist

I know, I know: Diamonds are a girl’s best friend. But sometimes you just want to think out of the box for your engagement and wedding, and that’s perfectly fine by me. Whether you’re about to get engaged or not, there’s no way you can resist the beauty of these sapphire engagement rings. Sapphires come in so many different beautiful hues, so there’s truly something for everyone. Want a ring that’s dark and brooding? There’s a sapphire for that. Want something bright and unique? Try a damn sapphire, baby. All the blues and greens your heart desires are available in sapphire ring form, and my fingers have never felt so naked.

Even though I’m definitely far, far away from getting engaged right now, I can sit back and appreciate how magical these rings are. I’m a sucker for pretty jewelry, and these sapphire engagement rings are right up my alley. I know it’s cliche to love ~shiny~ things, but come on. There’s no denying these rings are gorgeous. Each one of these rings is absolutely unique. And TBH, you don’t even have to wear them as engagement rings. Treat yourself to some fine-ass jewelry and wear it on whatever finger pleases you. I’m not here to judge—only to encourage your love for all things pretty.

To give you a little taste of all the incredible sapphire engagement rings the world has to offer, I rounded up some of my favorites. From dark sapphires sure to make you look a little witchy (Hey, I’m into it!) to classic halo cut sapphires you’re sure to cherish forever, there are so many beautiful sapphire rings ready to make their home on your hand. Good luck trying to decide between all these beauties. I might have to get engaged a few times just so I can snag more than one. (Kidding! Kind of.)

This ring really is one of a kind.

That mint color is to die for, y’all.

I’ll take 10 of these, thanks.

Deep feels for this deep teal ring.

Classic and stunning.

This ring set is fit for a queen, baby.

I’m not engaged, but I might just buy this one for fun.

Simplicity in its finest form.

Give me all the vintage vibes.

Rose gold and sapphires?! What more could you want?

That halo cut is just what the doctor (i.e. me) ordered.

This ring is the definition of “icy.”

Hello, yes, I’m in love with this ring.

Dark and mysterious, just like my love life.

BRB, crying about how beautiful this ring is.

Someone will probably mistake you for royalty if you wear this ring.

Tale as old as time: me and sapphire rings.

