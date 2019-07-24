StyleCaster
Share

Sapphire Engagement Rings So Pretty You’ll Forget Diamonds Exist

What's hot
StyleCaster

Sapphire Engagement Rings So Pretty You’ll Forget Diamonds Exist

Maggie Griswold
by
Sapphire Engagement Rings So Pretty You’ll Forget Diamonds Exist
Photo: Cierra Miller.

Scroll To See More Images

I know, I know: Diamonds are a girl’s best friend. But sometimes you just want to think out of the box for your engagement and wedding, and that’s perfectly fine by me. Whether you’re about to get engaged or not, there’s no way you can resist the beauty of these sapphire engagement rings. Sapphires come in so many different beautiful hues, so there’s truly something for everyone. Want a ring that’s dark and brooding? There’s a sapphire for that. Want something bright and unique? Try a damn sapphire, baby. All the blues and greens your heart desires are available in sapphire ring form, and my fingers have never felt so naked.

Even though I’m definitely far, far away from getting engaged right now, I can sit back and appreciate how magical these rings are. I’m a sucker for pretty jewelry, and these sapphire engagement rings are right up my alley. I know it’s cliche to love ~shiny~ things, but come on. There’s no denying these rings are gorgeous. Each one of these rings is absolutely unique. And TBH, you don’t even have to wear them as engagement rings. Treat yourself to some fine-ass jewelry and wear it on whatever finger pleases you. I’m not here to judge—only to encourage your love for all things pretty.

To give you a little taste of all the incredible sapphire engagement rings the world has to offer, I rounded up some of my favorites. From dark sapphires sure to make you look a little witchy (Hey, I’m into it!) to classic halo cut sapphires you’re sure to cherish forever, there are so many beautiful sapphire rings ready to make their home on your hand. Good luck trying to decide between all these beauties. I might have to get engaged a few times just so I can snag more than one. (Kidding! Kind of.)

STYLECASTER | Sapphire Engagement Rings So Pretty You'll Forget Diamonds Exist
One of a Kind Shield Cut Australian… $2895
buy it

This ring really is one of a kind.

STYLECASTER | Sapphire Engagement Rings So Pretty You'll Forget Diamonds Exist
Mint Sapphire Ring $4300
buy it

That mint color is to die for, y’all.

STYLECASTER | Sapphire Engagement Rings So Pretty You'll Forget Diamonds Exist
Emerald Cut Blue Sapphire $3400
buy it

I’ll take 10 of these, thanks.

STYLECASTER | Sapphire Engagement Rings So Pretty You'll Forget Diamonds Exist
Deep Teal Sapphire Ring $2790
buy it

Deep feels for this deep teal ring.

STYLECASTER | Sapphire Engagement Rings So Pretty You'll Forget Diamonds Exist
Hale Pave Engagement Ring $1545
buy it

Classic and stunning.

STYLECASTER | Sapphire Engagement Rings So Pretty You'll Forget Diamonds Exist
Oval Vintage Floral Bridal Set $4793
buy it

This ring set is fit for a queen, baby.

STYLECASTER | Sapphire Engagement Rings So Pretty You'll Forget Diamonds Exist
Sapphire Engagement Ring $3100
buy it

I’m not engaged, but I might just buy this one for fun.

STYLECASTER | Sapphire Engagement Rings So Pretty You'll Forget Diamonds Exist
Blue Grace Sapphire Engagement Ring $2700
buy it

Simplicity in its finest form.

STYLECASTER | Sapphire Engagement Rings So Pretty You'll Forget Diamonds Exist
Floral Twisted Halo Pave Shank… $8967
buy it

Give me all the vintage vibes.

STYLECASTER | Sapphire Engagement Rings So Pretty You'll Forget Diamonds Exist
Sapphire Bridal Ring Set $4438
buy it

Rose gold and sapphires?! What more could you want?

STYLECASTER | Sapphire Engagement Rings So Pretty You'll Forget Diamonds Exist
Halo Pave Engagement Ring $1525
buy it

That halo cut is just what the doctor (i.e. me) ordered.

STYLECASTER | Sapphire Engagement Rings So Pretty You'll Forget Diamonds Exist
Banff Ice Sapphire Engagement Ring $4700
buy it

This ring is the definition of “icy.”

STYLECASTER | Sapphire Engagement Rings So Pretty You'll Forget Diamonds Exist
Blue Sapphire Engagement Ring $3650
buy it

Hello, yes, I’m in love with this ring.

STYLECASTER | Sapphire Engagement Rings So Pretty You'll Forget Diamonds Exist
Sapphire Engagement Ring $4802
buy it

Dark and mysterious, just like my love life.

STYLECASTER | Sapphire Engagement Rings So Pretty You'll Forget Diamonds Exist
Antique Victorian Sapphire and Diamond… $60000
buy it

BRB, crying about how beautiful this ring is.

STYLECASTER | Sapphire Engagement Rings So Pretty You'll Forget Diamonds Exist
Blue Sapphire Ring $2500
buy it

Someone will probably mistake you for royalty if you wear this ring.

STYLECASTER | Sapphire Engagement Rings So Pretty You'll Forget Diamonds Exist
Antique-Style Engagement Ring $10445
buy it

Tale as old as time: me and sapphire rings.

 

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Tags:
share