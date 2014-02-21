Found: Badass Statement Socks Designed by Santigold

What: A limited-edition set of statement socks for Stance, designed by indie recording artist and all-around badass Santigold.

Why: With no end to winter in sight, our sock drawer is starting to look seriously beat. (There’s only so many snow days one pair can take, you know?) And we want nothing more than a pair in an exciting print that add a dash of excitement to otherwise drab cold-weather outfits. These certainly fit the bill.

“I was excited to collaborate with Stance, and to make socks a new canvas for some of my creative ideas,” Santigold said in a statement from the brand. And in terms of canvases, we love the three Santigold created: Brooklyn Go Hard, Gold Links, and Kilimanjaro. The designs are all inspired by Santigold’s love for music, travel, and the human spirit.

Bonus Feature: In honor of Santigold’s dedication to that spirit, 20% of the proceeds from the sale of the Kilimajaro socks (the red and blue ones on the far right) will benefit Charity: Water, a non-profit that works to bring clean and safe drinking water to people in developing nations.

Santigold x Stance socks, $14-19; Stance