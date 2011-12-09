Santa’s Naughty List: NSFW Presents To Heat Up The Holidays

Face it — it’s way more fun to be naughty then it is to be nice. After all, being nice requires hard work and dedication. Naughty is simply a state of mind and the need to up the ante when it comes to that special someone in your life.
In honor of the holidays and our appreciation for some of the more “tamer” topics that pop up on Cosmo, we’ve decided to pull together the ultimate Naughty Gift List. No it won’t make you go blind or grow hair on your palms, but it might just add a little festive fun to an otherwise tame season of family parties and uninspired presents.
Feel free to peruse our Top 10 list and remember, sharing is caring. Just don’t “give” until it hurts, OK? (After all, you really don’t want to explain to your friends how you threw your back out over New Year’s…)
Have a crush you want an excuse to kiss somewhere beyond the mistletoe? We say pick up this party game and hope you don't land on someone else's BF.
Deluxe Spin the Bottle, $14.96, at Amazon
Fishnets are fun, but sassy tights with a little edge are even better.
Pretty Polly House of Holland Super Suspender TIghts, $30, at Her Room
Sweet and sexy, this slip doesn't require a big red bow to impress.
Kimchi Blue Constellation Slip, $44, at Urban Outfitters
Rub-a-dub-dub, a great way to ensure you and your honey don't break your necks in the tub...
Dual Locking Suction Handle, $17.95, at Adam & Eve
Sex on a stick and then some, you know this will impress with minimal effort.
Classic Corset, $370, at Agent Provocateur
Not the bunny or dolphin type? Perhaps this perfect stocking stuffer will add a little zest to your love life.
Duet Discreet, Compacy Luxury Vibe, (price unlisted), at Crave
Looking for a way to "spice" up your love life? Get cookin' with this couples cookbook.
Love On The Menu cookbook, $29, at Pure Romance
Sore back+edible oils=Sunday Funday for two.
Kissable Massage Oil, $15, at Victoria's Secret
A fun workout AND a nice way to heat up your next weekend spent at home.
Flirty Girl Stripper Pole & Pole Extension Kit, $259.94, at Flirty Girl Fitness