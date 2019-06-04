Your Definitive Guide to the Best Summer Sangria Recipes Around

Scroll To See More Images

Drinking is fun during any season, but it’s particularly fun during the summer. Probably because warm weather motivates us to walk around, to enjoy the outdoors, to spend time together (and if we’re being honest, summoning the energy to leave the house during any other season is an abject chore). Where winter is definitely a wine-for-one time of year, summer is more of a cocktails-for-everyone season. And what better way is there to enjoy all of summer’s joys than to whip up some of the best summer sangria recipes around?

For too long, I was convinced that summer sangria is hard to come by. That it’s genuinely challenging to throw together—and that it’s best reserved for nights out, where someone else is mixing drinks for you. I couldn’t have been more wrong. When my roommate and I went to whip up a batch of summer sangria last year, we quickly realized the recipe calls for a mere few ingredients—wine, orange juice, brandy and some fruit. (It was literally that easy.)

Now, summer sangria has become something of a go-to for me, especially when I’m hosting. Because most people believe, like I once did, that summer sangria is some fancy, hard-to-make thing. (In other words, you get to seem hella impressive without working very hard.) Plus, summer sangria recipes are abundant enough online that you could make sangria every single week this summer and still not run out of recipes.

So what, exactly, are you waiting for? The sun is shining, the birds are singing and it’s 5:00 somewhere. Head to the store, grab a few ingredients and give one of these absolutely delicious summer sangria recipes a try. Your tastebuds (and your friends!) will thank you.

1. Classic Red Wine Sangria

Let’s start with the basics. Red wine sangria is really a matter of two ingredients: red wine and orange juice. This classic recipe calls for the addition of lime juice, too—but for what it’s worth, my roommate and I tend to add a hearty pour of fruit-flavored Brandy, too.

2. Lavender White Wine Sangria

I’m typically more into red sangria than white sangria, but this sweet (and incredibly photogenic) lavender white wine sangria recipe looks too good to pass up.

3. Rose Tequila Sangria

I’m sure you don’t need me to tell you twice that rose and tequila are a match made in tastebud heaven.

4. Sparkling White Peach Sangria

For some reason, nothing sounds quite as delicious as peach anything to me during the summer—and this delightful sparkling peach sangria is no exception.

5. Ruby Red Cherry Sangria

Fans of dark fruit and bold tastes will undoubtedly love this ruby red cherry sangria. The best part? This summer-friendly cocktail is easily enjoyed during fall and winter, too.

6. Pink Grapefruit Sangria

I’m an absolute sour flavor fiend, so this tart pink grapefruit sangria is right up my alley.

7. Blood Orange Ginger White Sangria

Whip up a big batch of this truly stunning blood orange (and ginger!!) sangria, and your friends will undoubtedly be begging you to make it time and time again.

8. Rose Melon Rose Sangria

Rose melons and rose wine come together in this delightful summery sangria.

9. Margarita Sangria

Yup, you read that right—margarita sangria.

10. Cranberry Orange Sangria

Cranberries seem like a strictly fall flavor, but I’m personally into the idea of cranberry orange sangria during any season.

11. Watermelon and Honeydew Sangria

Fans of melon-y flavors will surely love indulging in this watermelon- and honeydew-filled cocktail.

12. Cucumber Melon Sangria

Cucumber melon is a thing. It’s not my thing, but it’s a thing—and I’m sure this sangria’s an excellent iteration of the classic flavor combo.

13. Raspberry Lemonade Sangria

You had me at raspberry lemonade. You really got me at raspberry lemonade sangria.

14. Sangria Swirled Frozen Margarita

For the person who prefers their margarita with a side of sangria (and not the other way around).

15. Sparkling Citrus Sangria

Sparkling sangria is fun—sparkling sangria filled with citrus flavors is even more fun.

16. Blackberry Sangria

This blackberry sangria is as delightful as it is photogenic—and it’s incredibly photogenic.

17. Green Tea Sangria

Summer sangria with a caffeine kick? Yes, please.

19. Fruity White Wine Sangria

This white wine sangria recipe knows one thing to be true: The more fruit, the merrier.

20. Sangria Slushies

Forget dropping ice cubes into your drink—blend them in to create incredibly refreshing sangria slushies, instead.

21. Tropical Sangria

I’m not saying this tropical sangria recipe will immediately transport you to the tropical locale of your choice. But I’m not saying it won’t, either.