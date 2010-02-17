StyleCaster
Sang A Im-Propp Collaborates with Artists to Redesign Her “Flash Clutch” for Free Arts NYC

Sang A Im-Propp Collaborates with Artists to Redesign Her "Flash Clutch" for Free Arts NYC

Fashion met philanthropy on Monday night when luxury handbag designer, Sang A Im-Propp, debuted her new collection of Flash Clutches which were redesigned in collaboration with an array of artists to be auctioned off for charity. Held on February 15, the auction featured clutches designed by an extensive list of artists including: Robert Baribeau, Rudy Shepherd, Ana P. Palacios, Bill Brown, Daren Newman, Anne-Charlotte Menegaux, Cecilia Carlstedt, Sirichai, Stephen Campbell, and Norma Markley.

The silent auction, held at the Mixed Greens Gallery, donated all proceeds to Free Arts NYC, a volunteer program that provides a creative arts-based mentorship for homeless, abused, and neglected children. The designer shared her hosting duties with the likes of Ann Caruso, Olivia Chantecaille, Karen Duffy, Lauren Goodman, Genevieve Jones, Mary Alice Stephenson, and Ferebee Taube.

88360 1266429331 486x Sang A Im Propp Collaborates with Artists to Redesign Her Flash Clutch for Free Arts NYCLeft to Right: Karen Duffy, Sang A Im-Propp, Mary Alice Stephenson, Ferebee Taube, and Olivia Chantecaille.

Sang first launched her label in Spring 2006 and was quickly praised for her creative usage of alligator and python skins. The one-of-a-kind bags and accessories showcased at the event certainly embodied Sangs aesthetic philosophy.

Check out some of our favorite collaborations, below:

Robert Baribeau:88363 1266430515 Sang A Im Propp Collaborates with Artists to Redesign Her Flash Clutch for Free Arts NYC

Rudy Shepherd:88366 1266430599 486x Sang A Im Propp Collaborates with Artists to Redesign Her Flash Clutch for Free Arts NYC

Ana P. Palacios:88364 1266430527 Sang A Im Propp Collaborates with Artists to Redesign Her Flash Clutch for Free Arts NYC

Bill Brown:88365 1266430570 Sang A Im Propp Collaborates with Artists to Redesign Her Flash Clutch for Free Arts NYC

Anne-Charlotte Menegaux:88368 1266431794 Sang A Im Propp Collaborates with Artists to Redesign Her Flash Clutch for Free Arts NYC

[Images: Julia Ruttner]

