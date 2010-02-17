Sang A Im-Propp Collaborates with Artists to Redesign Her “Flash Clutch” for Free Arts NYC

Fashion met philanthropy on Monday night when luxury handbag designer, Sang A Im-Propp, debuted her new collection of Flash Clutches which were redesigned in collaboration with an array of artists to be auctioned off for charity. Held on February 15, the auction featured clutches designed by an extensive list of artists including: Robert Baribeau, Rudy Shepherd, Ana P. Palacios, Bill Brown, Daren Newman, Anne-Charlotte Menegaux, Cecilia Carlstedt, Sirichai, Stephen Campbell, and Norma Markley.

The silent auction, held at the Mixed Greens Gallery, donated all proceeds to Free Arts NYC, a volunteer program that provides a creative arts-based mentorship for homeless, abused, and neglected children. The designer shared her hosting duties with the likes of Ann Caruso, Olivia Chantecaille, Karen Duffy, Lauren Goodman, Genevieve Jones, Mary Alice Stephenson, and Ferebee Taube.

Left to Right: Karen Duffy, Sang A Im-Propp, Mary Alice Stephenson, Ferebee Taube, and Olivia Chantecaille.

Sang first launched her label in Spring 2006 and was quickly praised for her creative usage of alligator and python skins. The one-of-a-kind bags and accessories showcased at the event certainly embodied Sangs aesthetic philosophy.

Check out some of our favorite collaborations, below:

Robert Baribeau:

Rudy Shepherd:

Ana P. Palacios:

Bill Brown:

Anne-Charlotte Menegaux:



[Images: Julia Ruttner]

More News We Love:

F/W 2010 Runway Report Card: Carolina Herrera

F/W 2010 Runway Report Card: Moncler

Backstage Beauty at Alexander Wang Fall/Winter 2010