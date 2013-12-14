StyleCaster
Exclusive: Shop This Amazing Sandro Sale That's Only Going On This Weekend

Exclusive: Shop This Amazing Sandro Sale That’s Only Going On This Weekend

If you happen to be sitting at home this lovely Saturday morning, just wishing you had an awesome sale to shop—we’re your sartorial savoirs! We can exclusively report that members-only shopping site Vente-Privee is hosting a Sandro sale, with pieces offered at insane discounts. We’re talking more than half off, and sometimes as much as 70% off. This is legit.

Vente-Privee has partnered with Parisian brand Sandro to offer blazers, dresses, tops, and jackets at crazy discounts. Extra bonus feature: if you order, shipments are supposed to head out by December 20, which means the pretty LBDs in the collection will come to you before New Year’s Eve. Rejoice!

The sale starts at 10 a.m. today, and runs through Monday morning at 9 a.m. That’s only a couple days to snatch up the deals! All you have to do is head to Vente-Privee, sign up for the site (if you’re not already a member, it’s free!), and begin. Here are a few of our favorites, along with their original and sale prices. Happy shopping!

sandro sale 4

Original Price: $1,385; Sale Price: $475

Raspoutine DRESS in BLACK

Original Price: $340; Sale Price: $115

sandro sale 3

Original Price: $320; Sale Price: $115

Ria DRESS in Olive

Original Price: $375; Sale Price: $125

