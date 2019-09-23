Sandra Oh’s Stunning Emmys Look Is Very Barbie-Inspired

While we all await the third season of Killing Eve, the best thing to do is—obviously—swoon over everything Sandra Oh does. A queen, a legend, a remarkable actress and impeccable dresser, this lady is one who will go down in history. Luckily, Sandra Oh’s 2019 Emmys look gives us more to watch until we can see her grace the screen once again. The actress typically plays it safe (albeit extremely stylish) on the red carpet, and this year is no exception. Wearing a beautiful pink (and very tight) dress, Sandra Oh looked just as incredible as she always does (which is very).

Honestly, Sandra Oh would look amazing in a cardboard box, so seeing her in a gorgeous pink Zac Posen gown just makes my damn day. As Oh said herself, she’s “Barely breathing, but it’s worth it.” The slightly off-shoulder detailing on the Barbie-inspired dress and the stunning pink color made this look one of a kind—just like Oh herself. We only stan legends in this house, and Sandra Oh is (and always will be) one of them.

In addition to the amazing pink gown, Sandra Oh also sported unique feather earrings that totally add a little flare to the outfit. The actress kept her hair up and out of the way with a beautiful rosy cheek and dark eye makeup, and I think I need a moment to catch my breath. This entire look—gown, jewelry, hair and makeup—is beautiful.

Sandra Oh is nominated for three different Emmys this year. Two are for her show Killing Eve (Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series and Outstanding Drama Series for the show itself, of which she’s a co-producer) and one for her appearance on Saturday Night Live (Outstanding Guess Actress in a Comedy Series). Talk about raking in those awards, baby! Sandra Oh deserves only the best, and I know she’ll continue to give us incredible television (and outfits).