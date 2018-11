Name: Sandra Nyanchoka

Agency: Major Models

Native Country: Kenya

Most Incredible Model Moment: Modeling for “Perf Go Green“! It was not only a fun group shot but it was for a good cause.

Favorite Stores: H&M, DSW, Victoria’s Secret, Guess, and Forever 21

Favorite Photographer: Beverly Arlford. She took my very first professional pictures.

What is the ultimate item on your wish list his season? A structured bag and a pair of red shoes.