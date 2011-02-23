StyleCaster
Sandra Lee is in Vogue, American Apparel’s Topless New Ads

Kerry Pieri
I am an advocate of alleviating the afternoon slump. Consider this the written equivalent of your favorite venti latte… only stronger.

SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE

She’s the gf of Andrew Cuomo so apparently that means that she not only makes some mean cocktails, but she also gets a Vogue spread. Ladies and gentleman, Sandra Lee. (Vogue)

Christian Siriano is collaborating with Spiegel on a line of clothes for different types of women. Sounds…mass. (The Thread)

American Apparel is gross. Their new ads for swimwear feature a topless model, which would be fine maybe if the bathing suit just lacked a top, but instead she’s pulling it down like a stripper. (Fashionista)

Gucci went from having plain, not sexy ads in the 80s to super sexy ads under Tom Ford in the 90s, to more celebrity driven ads under Frida Giannini. (WWD)

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET, TWEET

RT @THELOVEMAGAZINE Mila Kunis via Top Shop Dalmatians !!
https://twitpic.com/42znnv Cuteness.

RT @sea_of_shoes Just signed up for @modaoperandi–this is amazing. It’s going to change everything. Is it going to give me money to buy stuff?

RT @Modelinia Kate Moss and @longchamp_us dipped into the film world to show off her latest collection of designs! — http://bit.ly/gc3caA Moss movie!

RT @ELLEmagazine Julia Roitfelds making her own fragrance http://on.elle.com/fh8Gzc Will it smell like Carine and magic?

RT @vanityfairmag The Gay Guide to Glee: “Blame it on the Alcohol” http://bit.ly/gJourF Best.Glee.Ever

