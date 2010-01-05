Sandra Bullock’s Movie “The Blind Side” Breaks Records (And 12 of the Most Powerful Actresses)

The Blind Side starring Sandra Bullock surely blindsided the box office by being the first movie headlined by a female lead to break box office numbers of $200 million, which it made in its seventh week. That’s almost double Meryl Streep’s The Devil Wears Prada, which grossed $124 million. The powerful football-themed movie carries an inspirational message and is a must-see for all.

With bank accounts that will blow you away and resumes that are virtually flawless, these 12 leading ladies stand alongside Bullock as the most powerful and successful actresses today:



Reese Witherspoon:



Legally Blonde took Witherspoon’s career to new heights, and it has been on fire ever since! Not only has this beauty earned an Oscar and a Golden Globe, she also earns up to $30 million per film she makes.

Angelina Jolie:

This sexy Oscar winner has been on countless “Beautiful People” lists, has six adorable children, does charity work selflessly, and gets to climb into bed with Brad Pitt every night. Enough said.

Drew Barrymore:

From child star in the timeless ET to director of Whip It!, Drew Barrymore has come a long way. Not only is this actress funny, talented, and stunning, she’s also extremely successful. It comes as no surprise that Barrymore has been nominated three times for a Golden Globe and has won over 22 acting awards over the course of her career.

Uma Thurman:

Taking a break from her yellow jumpsuit this year, Uma Thurman took a different approach to movies by starring in Motherhood, a film about the struggles of a mother in New York City. Best known for Kill Bill and Pulp Fiction, we were glad to see a change of pace in Uma’s career.

Jennifer Aniston: Jennifer Aniston, is shall we say, the queen of romantic comedies. From her most recent role in Love Happens all the way back to her days playing the lovable Rachel Green on Friends, we can’t help but adore every movie she stars in.

Catherine Zeta-Jones:

This stunning actress (and wife to Michael Douglas to boot) oozes womanly power every time she graces the silver screen. She’s coming out with a few new films in ’10 and we can’t wait!

Tina Fey:

Funny gal Tina Fey has won the hearts of America over the past few years. She first played the epic role of Sarah Palin on SNL and now writes and stars in the hit tv show 30 Rock. We’re positive that Fey will bring on the laughs in 2010.

Miley Cyrus:

Teenage girls would say she has everything: talent, beauty, money….. and we’d have to agree. This teeny bopper is bound to grow into a major movie star over time. Miley Cyrus, teen sensation, makes over $25 million a year, but hey, who’s counting?

Meryl Streep:

Standing the test of time, Meryl Streep, has made a household name of herself. Now, at age 60, she is starring in her best roles ever. If you haven’t already, head to the movies to see It’s Complicated, starring Streep and co-star Alec Baldwin.

Beyonce Knowles:



Beyonce is not only one of the hottest female recording artists of today, she’s also a talented actress to boot. Already known for her starring roles in Dream Girls, Obsessed, Pink Panther, and Cadillac Records, we can’t wait to see Beyonce on the silver screen in 2010. Beyonce has also been ranked #4 on the 2009 Forbes Celebrity 100 list, which ranks the most powerful celebs at the moment. With a net worth of $87 million, we’re not surprised.

