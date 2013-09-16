Sandra Bullock has snagged her sixth Vogue cover, gracing the front of the magazine’s October issue, and definitely looks chic in a low-back sequined dress from Marc Jacobs’ Fall 2013 collection, even if her retro-style wispy short hair is questionable.

It’s not a huge shock that Sandy’s on the cover of the venerated magazine, especially right now—as we noted this summer, she’s been consistently killing it on red carpets.

Bullock seems to be the latest in a line of stars like Katy Perry (who also started dressing very well in the few months prior to her Vogue cover this summer) to land the mag, so it seems like the trend right now to really upgrade your red carpet style if you want to grace the magazine’s cover.

Also, we have to say it: Sandy’s recent upgrade in style, the fact that she opened a film festival, and that she’s now covering Vogue again, makes us think she’s going to be a major frontrunner for Oscars style come February.

We love Sandra’s look on the cover of Vogue, but her hair is definitely a topic worth discussing. Tell us what you think!