Sandra Bullock Opens The Venice Film Festival in J. Mendel

Sandra Bullock Opens The Venice Film Festival in J. Mendel

Meghan Blalock
by

As we’ve already noted, whoever is styling Sandra Bullock these days is doing an absolutely rock star job of it. The actress opened the 70th Venice International Film Festival yesterday in a vivid red architectural gown by from the Resort 2014 collection of J. Mendel.

Bullock was in Venice for the premiere of her space-thriller “Gravity,” which co-stars George Clooney. She set off the rouge of her dress with all-black accessories from Roger Vivier, including his Night tube clutch in satin and his Smoking strappy sandals with bow detailing.

Click through the gallery to see just how stunning Sandra looked!

