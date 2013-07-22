10 Reasons Why We’re Impressed With Sandra Bullock’s Red Carpet Style This Year

For better or for worse, when it comes to the stars who regularly kill it on the red carpet, Sandra Bullock isn’t the first name that pops to our minds. We think or her as more of a funny lady whose on-screen sarcasm has had us laughing since the days of “Miss Congeniality.” But, we have to hand it to the girl: this year, she has been absolutely killing it on the carpet.

A longtime client of celebrity stylist Deborah Waknin, Sandy first had our attention when she appeared on “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno” in June—she stepped out for her interview wearing a form-fitting lace dress by Azzaro that managed to be classy, sexy, and chic all at the same time. Another look that caught our attention was an all-black, casual but chic mix of a flouncy Michael Kors top and an ASOS Pencil skirt.

Click through the gallery to see the top 10 reasons Bullock is one to watch on the red carpet this year!