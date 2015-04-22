Sandra Bullock is People’s Most Beautiful Woman!

Every year, People magazine makes a big show of unveiling who they’ve chosen as the World’s Most Beautiful Woman. Last year, it was the very deserving Lupita Nyong’o, and the year before that was Gwyneth Paltrow to the world’s collective surprise. This year, the honor went to none other than Sandra Bullock!

Given the Kim Kardashian-saturated world we live in, choosing the Hollywood vet might seem like a surprise, but it makes sense given that People typically chooses stars who aren’t only easy on the eyes, but also are women of substance, are heavily in the public consciousness, and who have a stellar year. Not only is Sandy a box-office sure thing, but America’s sweetheart (cheesy, but true) also turned 50 this year, something that People likely took into account making its decision.

In the issue, Sandra—who’s mom to 5-year-old adopted son Louis—shares her thoughts on beauty, saying: “Real beauty is quiet. Especially in this town, it’s just so hard not to say, ‘Oh, I need to look like that,’ ” she explains. “No, be a good person, be a good mom, do a good job with the lunch, let someone cut in front of you who looks like they’re in a bigger hurry. The people I find most beautiful are the ones who aren’t trying.”

