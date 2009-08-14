Sander Down to Uniqlo

In case you’ve already bought Uniqlo‘s Lutz and Patmos collection half off, and now are unsure what to do with your extra cash, the Japanese clothing brand just announced that their collaboration with Jil Sander is set to be released the first of October.

The line, called +J, will be a collection of t-shirts for $21, as well as button-down jackets, tailored shirts, and sweaters at a slightly higher price, all worn fiercely by model goddess Isabeli Fontana. A few images from the campaign (not set to be released in Japan until August 24) were released earlier this week.

We’re bubbling with excitement…Sander is back.

[wwd]