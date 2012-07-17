The Perfect Sandals for Hot Summer Nights

Summer is full of long sweltering days and even longer nights, so it’s important that you can leave your apartment in the morning prepared head-to-toe for the possibility of the best night ever.
Avoid the humid summer hair slump and start with glowing, gorgeous summer locks. All this time, we thought that hair care was about fixing your dry split ends, but it turns out that 99% of your hair’s natural strength and beauty comes from the scalp. Who knew? Using CLEAR HAIR & SCALP BEAUTY THERAPY™ nourishes your scalp and helps create the right foundation for strong, beautiful hair.
Once you’ve taken care of your head, do a full body mirror scan and check out your toes. A pair of fancy sandals can finish off any outfit for a balmy night out. That’s why we’ve found a range of sassy summer sandals that will take you from dinner to dancing without the pinch (on your heels or your wallet). We love this summer’s range of eye-popping colors, glittering metals and comfy wedges. So while you’re running your fingers through your beautiful locks after you feed your scalp with CLEAR HAIR & SCALP BEAUTY THERAPY™, take a peep at your feet and make sure you have it all covered.
Check out our slideshow to see summer’s most stylin’ sandals for after dark.
There’s no nighttime accessory that can substitute for strong, beautiful hair. Start by nourishing your scalp, CLEAR HAIR & SCALP BEAUTY THERAPY™. Feed Scalp. Feed Beauty. And you’re bound to make that summer night your best night ever.
We love a sexy, slimming cuff on the ankle. You don’t have to be afraid of cankles in these Top Shop Fortune Metal Cuff Sandals ($96) with a sleek metal cuff that adds Gattaca-esque glitz to your night out…
The name doesn’t do these Woven Thong Sandals ($99.90) justice, with their hot pop of orange and pink and sweet little strap that will turn a simple black dress way chic. Armed with your LBD, you can go from business dinner to dirty dancing…
Who doesn’t adore a comfy wedge? Especially when the simple wooden heel is slashed with a sexy canvas zebra print and hot studs for a wild night out (Michael Kors Easton Wood Wedge Sandal, $145).
This summer is all about bold, splashy colors on bare skin. Show off your tan with this thong Sunvalley Sandal from Bakers ($55), with a racy rhinestone pattern fabric tie to wind up your calf.
These sweet saddle Sam Edelman Gigi Sandals ($64.95) are summer’s must have with a comfy padded insole for a long night out that go with sun down and sun up for the night that never ends…
Sail from the beach to the bar with these adorable navy island stripes (Rocketdog, $44.95).
