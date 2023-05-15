Sandal Trends 2023: 10 Styles To Slip-On This Summer

Scroll To See More Images

It’s time to move your knee-high boots to the back of your closet because it’s officially sandal season. Pick a nail polish shade for your pedicure and pick a sandal trend for 2023 to slip on your feet. Whether you plan on spending the summer at a beach, bopping around the city or somewhere in between, this year’s sandal trends include an option for any setting.

If you’re like me and put some serious mileage on your shoes, you’ll want to opt for a sportier sandal style. In this case, sport and style are one in the same since many of this season’s sandals include a wide footbed and ankle straps. The trend started a few years ago when the Chanel “dad sandals” went viral and has continued to dominate functional footwear ever since. Fisherman sandals are a continuation of the “dad shoe” trend and will bring a fun, yet practical, vintage vibe to your shoe game. This is the perfect sandal style to wear with summer dresses or denim shorts, especially if you plan on walking a long distance throughout the day.

For the well-deserved beach vacation on your calendar, you can count on comfortable slides and woven silhouettes to take over your suitcase. Plenty of the vacation sandal options work for day and nighttime activities so you won’t have to double pack.

This summer, expect to see sandals in place of traditional heels at weddings and other special events. Wedges have made a comeback and provide a comfortable alternative to stilettos while still giving you a considerable height boost. If you’re looking to splurge, Bottega Veneta has made a gorgeous woven pair of wedges that is sure to be the “it” shoe of the summer or you can always find a similar version at Zara or Mango.

Keep scrolling for every sandal trend for 2023 that you’ll want to slip on your feet.

Fisherman Sandals

While I’m not personally familiar with anyone that has ever actually worn fisherman sandals fishing, I do know plenty of fashionable people that have made them their summer staple. Fisherman sandals feature a caged silhouette and are typically made out of a leather material (though you’ll also find rubber jelly iterations). The design makes the shoes comfortable and easy to walk in. They’re especially a great choice if you live in a city and don’t want any part of your foot to get too close to the ground.

The Cari Fisherman Sandal

This pair of leather fisherman sandals come in a black or white color option. They’re also available in half sizes to ensure the perfect fit.

Delaney Fisherman Platforms

I love the slight platform on this pair of fisherman sandals from Free People. They also look great when worn with cute socks underneath.

Dad Sandals

A special shoutout to dads for starting this sandal trend. You can spot a “dad” sandal in the wild even if they aren’t on a dad’s feet. With supportive, adjustable straps across the top and an ankle strap for extra support, this trending style of shoe is officially dad-approved. While the silhouette of this shoe is pretty consistent, brands have gotten creative with material and colors. From colorful suede to studded leather, I guarantee you’ll find an option your dad wouldn’t be caught dead in.

Bio Crochet-Stitch Sandals

The large exposed stitching on this pair of sandals will elevate any outfit. This pair comes in classic neutral colors but I’m partial to the bright blue—perfect for matching the ocean on a beach vacay.

Rhinestone Flat Fabric Sandals

Add a little sparkle to your sandal collection with this pair of rhinestone dad sandals from Zara.

Woven Platform Sandals

The woven platform sandal is the perfect hybrid shoe between wedges and espadrilles. They inherently have a beachy look thanks to the woven design. When in doubt, a platform sandal is always a great shoe to wear out to dinner because it can easily be dressed up or down. They primarily come in neutral tones so they’ll also match everything in your closet.

Nessa Platform Mule Heels

An incredible pair of woven platforms for under $50? Say less! This pair has a thick platform and heel so you won’t even feel like you’re wearing heels.

Elora Orange Raffia Platforms

Orange is such a fun color to wear throughout the summer. Add a little to your shoe closet with this pair of Dolce Vita platforms.

Slide Sandals

When you’re running out of the house you don’t want to deal with buckling 0r lacing a shoe up. Slide sandals are the most effortless sandal option to put on your feet while still looking totally put together. There are so many different versions of slide sandals on the market right now which means you can either opt for a minimalist black leather pair of go for something fun (I prefer the second option).

Flat Crossed Leather Sandals

You’ll be slipping these sandals on all summer because they go with everything and are easy to wear. Plus, they won’t take up much space in your suitcase or work bag.

Cutout Slide Sandals

If you like the look of Hermés sandals but don’t love the price, this pair is an excellent alternative. They come in natural tones but why not choose the neon yellow?

Wedge Sandals

Forget about the wedges from the early 2000s and give the shoe style a second chance. Wedges are certifiably cool again and as someone who hates blisters and high heels, I’m thrilled. The style is going through a rebrand and some sites are even referring to them as “asymmetrical heels”—don’t be fooled, those are wedges. Wear them with a mini skirt, a flowy dress or linen pants for the ultimate summer look.

Metallic Wedge Sandals

This pair of metallic wedge sandals would be the ultimate wedding guest shoe—cute and comfy!

Idolize Wedge

If you love a statement piece then this pair of wedges is for you. The combination of wood and suede is unexpected and you’re sure to get tons of compliments.