Recreate the Incredible Party Decor From the Fine Arts Museum of San Francisco’s Mid-Winter Gala

Oh to be a fly on the wall for the incredible Fine Arts Museum of San Francisco’s Mid-Winter Gala, held last week, and presented by Salvatore Ferragamo, along with Honorary Chairman Vanessa Getty, Trevor Traina and Junior Committee Chairmen Kathryn Lasater and Allison Speer.

The event was held at the iconic Legion of Honor drawing the likes of Camilla Belle, Jessica Hart, and Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer, who dined and danced the night away in a space designed to mimic the look of the Ferragamo family’s Italian palazzo in Florence.

Lewis Miller Design enhanced the already spectacular space with rows of topiaries and oversized crystal chandeliers creating an “al fresco” dinner environment under a canopy set within a marble columned courtyard. Dreamlike doesn’t even begin to touch the surface of the incredible decor created for this event.

Sure, you might not have a marble courtyard at your disposal, but there are certainly some key elements to take away from this black-tie bash to use as inspiration for your next soirée.

1. Mix and match to create a formal yet bohemian looking table.

The tablescapes at this affair felt totally unexpected thanks to mismatched chairs, exposed wood tables with a tromp l’oeil table runners, floral centerpieces in rich red and orange tones, and oodles of candlelight. The look is formal, without being uptight, and takes inspiration more from summer garden parties than traditional black tie sit downs, and that’s part of its magic.

2. Add the drama with metallic plates.

The engraved silver chargers added the perfect element of Hollywood glamour that just couldn’t be replicated with simple white china.

3. Instead of placecards, use menus that play double duty.

Placecards can feel more like a nuisance than a help on a formal table, and we love that this event’s individual table settings combined the evening’s menu (which featured grilled lamp chops, yum) with each guest’s name written in calligraphy to mark where individuals were meant to sit.

