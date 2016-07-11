Your Complete Instagram Guide to San Francisco

If you’ve got a trip planned to the Golden Gate City, get excited: The picturesque destination known for its foggy micro-climates, cable cars, and hilly terrain dotted with pastel-hued Victorian homes (are the opening notes of the “Full House” theme song playing in your head yet?) is jam-packed with necessary activities for out-of-towners. The only question is: What to see, eat, and do first?

From gorgeous beaches and bike rides to out-of-this-world restaurants offering every kind of cuisine, these 10 things should be at the top of your absolutely-must-Instagram list when you visit San Francisco.

Grab drinks with a view.

Top of the Mark is a high-end cocktail lounge at the top of the Mark Hopkins Hotel in San Francisco’s Nob Hill neighborhood. Go for the fancy cocktails (try a mojito, Manhattan, or la Miami) and stay for the insane views.

Bike through Sausalito.

Located in Marin County, north of the Golden Gate bridge and west of Richardson Bay, Sausalito served as a shipbuilding hub during World War II and is now known as a picturesque, culture-rich haven where tourists flock to explore on foot and by bike (riding from the bridge to Sausalito is an especially popular route).

Hit up In-N-Out.

Whether you’re a seasoned In-N-Out burger fan or haven’t yet experienced the magic of this fast food paradise, don’t forget to make time to stop in to one of two locations in the city—Anchorage Square and Washington Street—and get your fill of burgers (try ordering yours animal-style), cheese fries, and shakes.

Visit Alcatraz.

The 1.25 mile-long island situated in San Francisco Bay functioned as a prison from the 1930s to the 1960s. In 1986, the island became a National Historic Landmark, and can now be reached via ferry for tours of the historic area. You’ll want to check out (and gram) various landmarks on the island, including the cell house, dining hall, library, and lighthouse.

Sample freshly baked goods.

Thorough Bred bakery turns out sweet and savory artisan breads and pastries from croissants and galettes to scones, ciabbata, and baguettes. Grab a cream puff or quiche and a latte, and savor it on the outdoor back patio area.

Experience Mission Dolores Park.

Nestled in San Francisco’s legendary Mission District, Dolores Park encompasses 16 acres of vibrant, open green space, making it a popular destination for tourists, locals, and anyone looking to lounge, people watch, and enjoy the view.

Gorge on excellent Italian.

Barbacco serves up Italian-style mezze in a cozy, casual atmosphere with communal tables. It gets busy so book a res in advance if you can, and be sure to include the mind-blowingly good duck fat-fried brussels sprouts in your order, though none of the dishes will disappoint.

Hike or swim at Stinson Beach.

Another Marin gem, Stinson Beach is considered one of the best beaches in Northern California due to its clear water and super-white sand. Make a day of it and head there for scenic hiking, picnics, and swimming.

Check out a grade-A farmer’s market.

Located on the waterfront near the Financial District north of the Oakland Bay Bridge, the Farmer’s Market at Ferry Plaza is one of the best and most famous farmer’s markets in the U.S. Stop by on a Saturday to browse the fresh fruits, veggies, and flowers, artisanal cheeses and jams—you might even spot some of the area’s best chefs and farmers on the scene.

Splurge on a swanky dinner.

A meal at Absinthe is worth every dollar—and you won’t regret ordering the curried chickpeas, mac and cheese, pork tenderloin, mussels (or likely any other dish) at this upscale, Parisian-style brasserie serving French-Mediterranean fusion.