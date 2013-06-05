Want: A Pair Of Chic Hand-Crocheted Earrings Made in Africa

What: A pair of earrings in a fun neon-and-gold colorway, hand-crafted by female artisans living with HIV/AIDS in Rwanda and Zambia. “I had worked for years on producing a film on the Rwandan genocide,” Same Sky founder Francine LeFrak told StyleCaster. “I met with a woman who was making Rwandan peace baskets, and I asked her who were the ones left behind by the genocide. She responded that it was the HIV+ women survivors who had been raped and beaten during those 100 days. I felt strongly that training and educating these women with marketable life skills would help them lift themselves out of poverty and rebuild their lives. We reinvest 100% of net proceeds, which has allowed us to train and employ 85 more women.”

Why: While obviously providing aspiring women the opportunity to sell their unique wares on a major platform, these baubles are also chic and wearable. So wearable in fact that fans of the brand include Alicia Keys, Jessica Alba, Fergie, and more big names.

How: These would be great conversation starters as statement pieces atop a simple LBD, or a playful addition to a vivid patterned dress.

Faith Earrings, $50; at Same Sky