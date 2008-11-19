Samantha Pleet Pops Up On Cahuenga.

I wrote about Samantha Pleet’s Rapscallion collaboration with Urban Outfitters a few months ago. Now the petite siren is circling back into our lives with the opening of her first ever pop-up Store in Hollywood, opening on November 21st. The mysterious location of Space 15 Twenty is something that has been on my radar for a few weeks and the word is that other amazing shopping destinations will also be opening up in this performance/shopping space. I imagine it will be much like the Anti-Mall in the O.C.

The Samantha Pleet pop-up store will feature her own collection alongside vintage and collected pieces from her travels. Pleet has also teemed up with one of my favorite jewelry designers, Dirty Librarian Chains to launch a belt collaboration called Samantha Goes to the Library. This will be sold exclusively at the shop so the only way to get your hands on them is to make the trip over.

Space 15 Twenty

1520 N. Cahuenga Blvd.

Los Angles, CA 90028