Samantha Geimer: Picture of Forgiveness for Roman Polanski

Roman Polanski’s 1978 statutory rape conviction has resurfaced, and Samantha Geimer will finally receive closure on the case. When she pressed charges 31 years ago, Polanski fled the country for fear that he would be sentenced to 50 years in prison, and has never since returned. Now, after his arrest at the Zurich Film Festival, in Switzerland his case is finally going to be closed.

In a statement to the Los Angeles Times in 2003, Samantha Geimer forgave Polanski, not for his actions, but because she didn’t want the case to affect his personal successes.

“Here’s the way I feel about it: I don’t really have any hard feelings toward him, or any sympathy, either. He is a stranger to me,” Geimer said. “But I believe that Mr. Polanski and his film should be honored according to the quality of the work. What he does for a living and how good he is at it have nothing to do with me or what he did to me.”

We’ll be waiting anxiously to see what the sentence will be after all these years. We’re predicting some serious jail time.

Today, Samantha is happily married and has three sons.