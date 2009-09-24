Samantha Burke: Model Gives Birth to Jude Law’s Child

It seems as though celebs are popping out babies left and right… First it was Sarah Michelle Gellar, then Ellen Pompeo, and now Samantha Burke?

Samantha Burke, former Flaunt Management Model, gave birth to Jude Law‘s fourth child on Tuesday September 22. Burke named her daughter Sophia, she will be receiving financial support from Law, but sources say he will not be involved elsewhere.

Burke and Law met in the Meat Packing District outside of One Oak while he was in town filming Sherlock Holmes in January. After a one-week fling, Burke found that she was pregnant a month later. After confirming that the child was indeed Law’s, arrangements were made.

Harsh, Jude. We know your next move will be on Broadway as Hamlet, but who’s your next playmate/victim? You kind of have a long track record. Can someone please play Britney‘s “Womanizer” right about now (insert drum roll here)? Here’s a shortened list of Law’s beauties:

2003: Law divorces Sadie Frost…

2002: Nicole Kidman – “I have been on to my lawyers and will follow all legal action necessary to ensure that these kind of vicious lies are put to a stop,” said Law of the situation. It could be true…

2003: Rachel Steven‘s of S Club 7.

2005: Sienna Miller– Law cheats on Miller with the nanny, Daisy Wright. Why? We have no idea.



2006: Jessica Simpson‘s rebound from beau John Mayer and Law’s rebound from ex fiancé Sienna Miller… it was “lust at first sight!”

2007: Cameron Diaz?? Speculations circled after The Holiday.

2008: Lilly Cole, model… Need we say more?

Get the picture? We certainly do.