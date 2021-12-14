Here’s Whether Kim Cattrall Has ‘Plans’ to Return as Samantha in ‘AJLT’ Amid Rumors the ‘Door’ Is Open For Season 2

Kim Cattrall is missing from the first season of HBO’s new Sex And the City revival—but could we see Samantha on And Just Like That… next season?

While And Just Like That season 2 has yet to be confirmed, series creator Michael Patrick King has hinted at the possibility of bringing the revival back for another season. “As we were working, it always felt like the beginning. It didn’t feel like a beginning, middle and an end,” he told Emmy Magazine in November 2021. “So I think it’s possible to keep going—if we have enough good stories.” Of course, And Just Like That season 2 would likely include cast members Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon if it got the greenlight. But what about Kim Cattrall? The actress—who played Samantha Jones on the original Sex And the City series and its two film sequels—is notably missing from the revival’s first season following her real-life feud with Sarah Jessica Parker. However, fans are still curious to know if Cattrall would ever put their differences aside and join the rest of the And Just Like That cast again one day.

Well, according to an insider who spoke to Hollywood Life on December 14, 2021, Cattrall has “no plans” whatsoever to reunite with SJP, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis on And Just Like That. “She knows that ship has sailed for her, and she has no desire to step back into the shoes of Samantha ever again,” the source explained. “Kim is so grateful for her time on the series. She wouldn’t have changed it for the world. But Kim is a very strong, independent woman and has come to a point in her life where if it doesn’t fulfill her in a positive direction, then she wants nothing to do with it. She so appreciates all the love from fans and is hoping they’ll continue following other work and upcoming projects she does.”

A second source noted that Cattrall is no longer interested in working with anyone who she “doesn’t get along with” now, seemingly referring to Cattrall and Parker’s rift. The pair’s feud reportedly began over salary negotiations and Cattrall’s refusal to star in a third SATC film, but it really came to a head when Cattrall publicly slammed Parker for allegedly being “cruel” to her when offering condolences for the death of Cattrall’s brother in 2018.

“Kim is sticking to her guns on not coming back for anything Sex And The City related because it wouldn’t be fun for her at all to go back and work with people she doesn’t get along with,” the second source said. “She is proud of the show and what she has done on it and for it, but she’s moved on and she wants to do shows and movies that make her happy and challenge her.”

In November 2021, The Daily Mail reported that the cast of And Just Like That was open to having her return to the series one day amid whispers of a second season. “We’ll announce eventually that the show will have a second season. This isn’t a one-off, this will be a series,” an insider told the site at the time. “It will be quite a while between the first and second series as Sarah Jessica Parker has a busy schedule and we have a lot of work to do to get Kim Cattrall back.” The source continued, “We all miss Kim and we hope she comes back for the second season—the door will never close on her, she is an important part of the franchise…On set, Kim has been missed by everyone. The cast and crew love her and hope she returns.”

However, in an interview with EW in December 2021, And Just Like That creator Michael Patrick King denied that he’s leaving the door open for Samantha’s return. “No, [we’re not leaving the door open for Samantha’s return],” he said, noting that her mention in Episode 1 of the series is “not a tease saying Kim Cattrall’s coming back.”

He continued, “Samantha lives in London. Carrie, Miranda, Charlotte, and Samantha have had a little bit of a split. So really what it is, and why it resonates, is because everybody believes those friendships were forever. The audience believed those friendships were forever, and so did the main characters. We’re trying to mirror that feeling, but it’s not an invite. It’s a story point.”

