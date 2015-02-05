Sam Smith Supports Gay Marriage in Inspiring New Video

Thank you Sam Smith! The Grammy-nominated English crooner ties the knot with another man in support of marriage equality in his new music video for “Lay Me Down” in a church among supportive friends and family who are holding candles and crying tears of joy.

“This song holds a very dear place in my heart,” the openly-gay Smith wrote in a Facebook post about the video. “With this video myself and Ryan Hope, the director, have decided to make a statement and showcase something we passionately believe in.”

“This video shows my dreams that one day gay men and women and transgendered men and women all over the world, like all our straight families and friends, will be able to get married under any roof, in any city, in any town, in any village, in any country,” he concluded.

Watch the video below, and we won’t blame you for shedding a few tears.

For those who can’t get enough of Smith, he’s set to perform a duet with Mary J. Blige at the Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 8 so mark your calendars!