Britney’s Fiancé Just Called Out a New Doc For Making a ‘Profit’ Off of the ‘Injustice’ She’s Experiencing

Britney’s fiancé is letting the world know how he really feels. Sam Asghari shaded Britney Spears’ Netflix documentary, Britney Vs. Spears, after a trailer for the forthcoming film was released on Wednesday, September 22.

The 27-year-old model and actor took to Instagram following the release of the Britney Vs. Spears trailer to subtly called out the documentary for making a “profit” off of the “injustice” his fiancée Britney has faced throughout her conservatorship. “I hope the profit from these docs go towards fighting against injustice #freebritney,” Sam commented on a post about the documentary on Netflix’s Instagram account. He went on to drop a “💯” on a comment left by film producer Bobby Campbell, who similarly questioned how much “money” was being made by Netflix from using the pop star’s “personal story.”

“How much money is being made by third parties from this documentary leveraging Britney’s personal story and its value in the media? There needs to be transparency about how or whether the filmmakers are profiting from this doc, or if they are donating their fees to Britney’s legal defense, or to legal defense funds to aide those who do not have the financial resources to fight against undue conservatorship,” Campbell’s comment read. “Even if it is in support of freeing Britney, this appears that it could be exploitative.”

Netflix’s Britney Vs. Spears documentary, premiering Tuesday, September 28, is set to explore Britney’s conservatorship—particularly the ongoing legal battle between the 39-year-old pop star and her father, Jamie Spears, who has served as her conservator since 2008. Jamie, for his part, has since agreed to step down as conservator after facing widespread backlash from supporters of the #FreeBritney movement, whereas Britney’s lawyer has formally requested to end her conservatorship “completely” by the fall of 2021, per TMZ.

This isn’t the first time Britney’s conservatorship has become the focus of a documentary. In February 2021, Hulu released a documentary in collaboration with The New York Times, titled Framing Britney Spears. Britney, who was not involved in this documentary either, admitted that she was “embarrassed” by it following its release.

“I didn’t watch the documentary but from what I did see of it I was embarrassed by the light they put me in … I cried for two weeks and well …. I still cry sometimes,” she wrote via Instagram. I do what I can in my own spirituality with myself to try and keep my own joy … love … and happiness!!!! Every day dancing brings me joy !!! I’m not here to be perfect … perfect is boring … I’m here to pass on kindness!!!!”

Framing Britney Spears is available to stream on Hulu. Here’s how to watch it for free.

For more about Britney Spears, read her 2001 book, A Mother’s Gift. The semi-autobiographical fiction novel, which was co-written with Britney’s mother Lynne Spears, follows Holly Faye Lovell, a 14-year-old girl from the small town of Biscay, Mississippi, who has dreams of becoming a singer. When Holly becomes the youngest student ever to win a scholarship to the prestigious Haverty School of Music, she must make a choice of whether to leave her mother, Wanda, behind or pursue her dreams. As Holly starts her new life and makes posh new friends, she finds herself embarrassed by her mom and their humble background, as Wanda struggles with a long-hidden secret that could destroy her bond with her daughter forever.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.