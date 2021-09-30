Britney’s Fiancé Just Shaded Her Dad After He Was Suspended as Her Conservator

Free Britney. Sam Asghari’s response to Jamie Spears’ suspension as Britney’s conservator shows how much her fiancé her father.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda J. Penny suspended Jamie as the conservator over Britney’s estate—a role he’s had since her conservatorship started in February 2008—and will be temporarily replaced by accountant John Zabel. Zabel will be the conservator over Britney’s estate until at least December 31, 2021. Jodi Montgomery, Britney’s former care manager, remains as the conservator over her person until at least the same date.

After the hearing, Sam—who announced his engagement to Britney on September 13—took to his Instagram to celebrate the news. “Free Britney! Congratulations!!!!!!!!” he wrote. He also posted a photo of a pink rose, which seemed to be a reference to Britney’s Rose Project. He also posted a black-and-white photo of a lioness (his nickname for Britney and a word he engraved on her engagement ring), with the caption, “She did this. Her fan base is called the army for a reason.” Sam also reposted several photos and videos of other fans celebrating Britney’s win against Jamie.

In February, Sam, who was born in Iran, accused Jamie of trying to “control” his and Britney’s relationship. “Now it’s important for people to understand that I have zero respect for someone trying to control our relationship and constantly throwing obstacles our way,” he wrote. “In my opinion Jamie is a total dick. I won’t be going into details because I’ve always respected our privacy but at the same time I didn’t come to this country not to be able to express my opinion and freedom.”

After he was removed as Britney’s conservator, Jamie issued a statement via his lawyer, Vivian L. Thoreen, in which he called the judge’s decision a “loss.” “Mr. Spears loves his daughter Britney unconditionally. For thirteen years, he has tried to do what is in her best interests, whether as a conservator or her father. This started with agreeing to serve as her conservator when she voluntarily entered into the conservatorship,” the statement read. “This included helping her revive her career and re-establish a relationship with her children. For anyone who has tried to help a family member dealing with mental health issues, they can appreciate the tremendous amount of daily worry and work this required.”

Jamie’s lawyer also claimed that Jamie’s task included “biting his tongue and not responding to all the false, speculative, and unsubstantiated attacks on him by certain members of the public, media, or more recently, Britney’s own attorney. These facts make the outcome of yesterday’s hearing all the more disappointing, and frankly, a loss for Britney.”

His statement continued, “Respectfully, the court was wrong to suspend Mr. Spears, put a stranger in his place to manage Britney’s estate, and extend the very conservatorship that Britney begged the court to terminate earlier this summer. Again, it was Mr. Spears who took the initiative to file the petition to terminate the conservatorship when neither Britney’s former court-appointed counsel nor her new privately-retained attorney would do so. It was Mr. Spears who asked the court at yesterday’s hearing to immediately terminate the conservatorship while Britney’s own attorney argued against it.”

