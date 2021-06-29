Britney Spears’ Boyfriend’s Net Worth Reveals if He’s Really Earning Anything From Her Conservatorship

Ever since they started dating, fans have been curious to know about Britney Spears’ boyfriend Sam Asghari‘s net worth—and whether any part of it is funded by the pop singer herself. After all, Britney has accused her family of “living off” of her throughout her 13-year conservatorship. But does this include her boyfriend?

We’ll get into everything you need to know about Britney Spears’ boyfriend Sam Asghari‘s net worth—including what he does for a living, and yes, whether or not he makes money directly from Britney’s conservatorship—below. Keep on reading to find out!

What does Sam Asghari do for a living?

Britney Spears’ boyfriend, Sam Asghari, is a personal trainer. The fitness guru is the owner and founder of Asghari Fitness, a members-only program that provides clients with personalized diet and workout plans, according to their site.

Asghari’s plan starts at $9 per week, which amounts to around $468 per year per client. It’s not clear how large Asghari’s client base is, but with over 21,000 followers on Instagram, we imagine it’s certainly large enough to earn him a generous salary each year. But this isn’t the only way Asghari has earned his money.

While Asghari isn’t a direct beneficiary of Britney Spears’ conservatorship, he has worked with the singer in the past. The workout junkie is also a professional model, actor, and dancer—and in October 2016, he met Britney while playing the love interest in her “Slumber Party” music video. The couple started dating soon after. Since then, Asghari has appeared in TV drama NCIS, Showtime comedy series Black Monday, and HBO’s Hacks, among others, while continuing to work on his fitness company.

What is Sam Asghari’s net worth in 2021?

Sam Asghari’s net worth is an estimated $1 million, according to The Sun—an amount he’s earned over the years as a model, actor, and personal trainer today.

