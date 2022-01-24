Here’s How Britney’s Fiancé Really Feels About Her ‘Waging War’ With Jamie Lynn Over Her Book

Stuck in the middle. Sam Asghari’s response to Britney Spears and Jamie Lynn Spears‘ recent drama suggests that the pop singer’s fiancé just wants their “war” to be over.

Britney and her sister have been in the middle of a very public feud following the release of Jamie Lynn‘s memoir, Things I Should Have Said, where the Zoey 101 alum writes about growing up with the “Toxic” singer and their mom and dad, James and Lynne Spears. During her promotional tour, Jamie Lynn made some shocking accusations about her sister, while Britney has taken to social media on several occasions to hit back with some scathing comments of her own—including posts where she called her sister “scum” and claimed she should have “slapped” her when she was a child.

Meanwhile, Britney’s legal team also took things to another level by issuing a cease-and-desist letter to Jamie Lynn, claiming that the Sweet Magnolias star was being “defamatory” toward Britney in recent interviews marketing her memoir. But what does Britney’s fiancé make of all this drama?

According to a source who spoke to the Daily Star on January 23, 2022, Sam is urging the pair to “stop waging war publicly.” The insider notes that Sam—who proposed to Britney in September 2021—has “acted as the go between despite the breakdown in trust.”

“The barbs and angry posts and comments fly around, but Sam has been the one trying to keep them talking and hoping for a resolution,” the source explained. “They do text directly, but Sam is the one trying to have them talk out all these problems, because it has blown up into such a big scandal.”

As such, Jamie Lynn has to go through Sam to talk to her big sister. “Jamie Lynn doesn’t have a strong relationship with her nephews and feels very iced out of Britney’s life,” the source added.



Tensions between Britney and Jamie Lynn first escalated when the Netflix star appeared on national television to promote her memoir. During an interview with ABC News Nightline anchor Juju Chang, Jamie Lynn claimed that the Grammy winner “got in [her] face” once. “She cursed at me, so I just walked out of the rooms,” Jamie Lynn claimed, adding that the alleged incident took place while quarantining with the pop star. “I was like, ‘We’re just all family under one roof. I’m not trying to argue.’ And when I tried to remove myself from the situation, that’s when I guess she just got really angry.”

In another alleged incident, the “Toxic” singer once locked herself in a room with Jamie Lynn with a knife. “I was a kid in that moment. I was scared,” Jamie Lynn said of the incident. “That was an experience I had. But I also was fearful to, like, really say anything because I didn’t want to upset anybody or anything.”

Following the interview, Britney took to social media to slam the Nickelodeon alum for writing a book at her “expense,” claiming that Jamie Lynn was “never around me much 15 years ago” anyway when her conservatorship—which was terminated in November 2021—began in 2008. “So why are they even talking about that unless she wants to sell a book at my expense??? REALLY???” Britney went on to accuse Jamie Lynn of living off of her amid her conservatorship, writing, “She never had to work for anything. Everything was always given to her!!!!”

Britney also responded to Jamie Lynn’s claims about bringing a knife into a room with her when she was a child. “Jamie Lynn… congrats babe! You’ve stooped to a whole new level of LOW… I’ve never been around you ever with a knife or would I ever even think to do such!!!” Britney wrote in an Instagram post. “The only knife I ever saw you with at home was cutting the biggest pieces of squash I ever saw in my life and it was way too big for me to cut… So please please stop with these crazy lies for the Hollywood books!!! NOW and only NOW do I know only a scum person would make up such things about someone….”

Days later, Britney slammed Jamie Lynn on social media once more, writing that she should have “slapped” her and her mother on an occasion in the past. “I’m sorry Jamie Lynn, I wasn’t strong enough to do what should have been done … slapped you and Mamma right across your fucking faces !!!!!”

Things I Should Have Said by Jamie Lynn Spears is available on Amazon.

