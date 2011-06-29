Salvatore Ferragamo Pulls Out the Star Power for Resort 2012

Salvatore Ferragamo spared no expense on its latest Resort 2012 collection by Creative Director, Massimiliano Giornetti. The show took place in NYC in a luxurious old-world 1900’s mansion fit for NYC society’s top tier fashionistas. Not to mention, there was a constant parade of Tinseltown’s finest including Eva Mendes, Minka Kelly, Ashley Greene, Frieda Pinto and Emma Roberts.

The looks ran the gamut from ’30s style gowns and jackets that lit up the room with their silvery shimmying threads. A touch of the ’50s with a modest bralet paired with a sailor cap and white trousers and a glimpse at the ’70s with dramatic halter gowns and sexy leg baring slits. Although there were throw backs from decades past, the designs were new and inspired with luxurious fabrications, clean elegant lines and some stellar looks for future red carpet appearances. The new designs will definitely appeal to the well traveled and well financed American market.