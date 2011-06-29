StyleCaster
Salvatore Ferragamo Pulls Out the Star Power for Resort 2012

Salvatore Ferragamo Pulls Out the Star Power for Resort 2012

Salvatore Ferragamo Pulls Out the Star Power for Resort 2012
Salvatore Ferragamo spared no expense on its latest Resort 2012 collection by Creative Director, Massimiliano Giornetti. The show took place in NYC in a luxurious old-world 1900’s mansion fit for NYC society’s top tier fashionistas. Not to mention, there was a constant parade of Tinseltown’s finest including Eva Mendes, Minka Kelly, Ashley Greene, Frieda Pinto and Emma Roberts.

The looks ran the gamut from ’30s style gowns and jackets that lit up the room with their silvery shimmying threads. A touch of the ’50s with a modest bralet paired with a sailor cap and white trousers and a glimpse at the ’70s with dramatic halter gowns and sexy leg baring slits. Although there were throw backs from decades past, the designs were new and inspired with luxurious fabrications, clean elegant lines and some stellar looks for future red carpet appearances. The new designs will definitely appeal to the well traveled and well financed American market.

1 of 75

Eva Mendes, Freida Pinto, and Emma Roberts

Eva Mendes

Eva Mendes and Freida Pinto

Emma Roberts

Emma Roberts

Emma Roberts

Chiara Clemente

Minka Kelly

Freida Pinto

Brad Goreski

Hannah Bronfman

James Ferragamo and Eva Mendes

Eva Mendes

Annabel Tollman

Minka Kelly

Laura Remington Platt

Minka Kelly

Rachel Roy

Minka Kelly

Giovanna Battaglia

Freida Pinto

Ashley Greene, Minka Kelly, and Teresa Palmer

James Ferragamo, Rachel Roy, and Eva Mendes

Ashley Greene

Minka Kelly and Teresa Palmer

Ashley Greene and Freida Pinto

Ashley Greene, James Ferragamo, and Frieda Pinto

Becka Diamond

Ashley Greene

