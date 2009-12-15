Salvatore Ferragamo Makes Wine—Plus the 15 Best Bottles to Bring to Your Holiday Dinner Under $30

In addition to their stunning clothing and leather collections, Salvatore Ferragamo can now add wine making to the list. Unlike the namesake clothing brand, Ferragamo prefers to fly under the radar when it comes to producing wine, using the alias Il Borro, named after the Tuscan estate from which it came. With a history dating back to 1760, the estate was originally owned by the famous Medici-Tornaquinci family. The Ferragamo family bought the estate in 1993, when the once-grandiose villa had reached a state of utter decay. They restored the villa and country houses, transforming the property into a winery and resort. With rates ranging from 200 euros to 1,500 euros per night (with a three night minimum), the resort is nothing less than a luxurious dream getaway.

In the spirit of the gift-giving season, here are 15 great bottles to bring to your holiday dinner, all for under $30. Yep, even Salvatore makes this list as we feature a few bottles from the Il Borro line.

1. Il Borro Lamelle Chardonnay 2006- $24 (above)

Straight from the Ferragamo estate comes this bottle, recommended to go with seafood and pasta in a cream or butter sauce.

2. Il Borro Pian Di Nova 2006- $24

This blend of 25 percent Sangiovese and 75 percent Syrah is an uncommon mixture to originate from Tuscany. Another of Ferragamo’s creations, this wine makes for a nice pairing with game meat.

3. Castiglion del Bosco Dainero 2004- $15

Hailing from one of Ferragamo’s other gorgeous vineyards that surround Il Borro, Castiglion del Bosco (pictured above), this wine is 90 percent Merlot with an added 10 percent Sangiovese, which gives the taste a little bit of a kick.

4. Castiglion del Bosco Rosso di Montalcino 2003- $15

This wine is more representative of the Tuscany region’s classic style — it’s made with 100 percent Sangiovese.

5. Yellow Tail Chardonnay– $11.99

Yellow Tail always surprises you: you always get more than what you paid for. An exceptional wine at a low price, this Chardonnay goes well with chicken and salads.

6. J. Lohr Seven Oaks Cabernet Sauvignon 2006– $17

Hailing from central California, the J. Lohr Cabernet Sauvignon is a combination of 80.6 percent Cabernet Sauvignon, 8.5 percent Petite Sirah, 4 percent Petite Verdoh, 2.7 percent Sirah, and 1 percent Malbec. Its makers recommend that it be served with barbecue flavors.

7. Barefoot Zinfandel 2007- $7.99

Made in California with hints of cherry and raspberry, Barefoot is only cheap in price — not in taste. It is suggested that the drinker pair this wine with heartier meals such as soups, stews, sharp cheeses, and meat or tomato based dishes.

8. Estancia California Pinot Grigio 2007- $15

This wine contains notes of pear, melon apricot, honeydew, and even lemongrass, keeping you light, refreshed, and slightly overserved.

9. White Truck White Wine 2007- $9.99

White Truck White Wine has a very unique flavor to it, with hints of gooseberry, tropical fruit, and citrus. It is recommended that this wine be served with spicier cuisines, such as Cajun or Asian.

10. Bogle California Petite Sirah 2006- $9.99

With an alcohol content of 20 percent, make sure to take it easy with this bottle. The wine has interesting flavors including boysenberries, summer blackberries, tobacco, and warm spice.

11. Murphy-Goode Alexander Valley Sauvignon Blanc 2007- $11.50

Hailing straight from Sonoma, California, this Sauvignon Blanc can please just about anyone, including your pickiest holiday guests. The flavors are reminiscent of citrus and tropical fruits, and go well with seafood dishes.

12. Jekel Monterey County Riesling 2007- $10.99



With a bouquet comprised of pineapple, mandarin orange, mango, passion fruit, and jasmine flower, it comes as no surprise that this wine should be paired with more exotic dishes. For Asian cuisine or sushi, this wine adds the perfect touch.

13. La Crema Monterey County Chardonnay 2007– $20

With flavors of caramel, butterscotch, honeysuckle, and citrus, this wine is a dessert on its own. Made with grapes from Sonoma, California, this wine has been described as full bodied with intoxicating flavor, literally.

14. Oops Cabernet Franc 2006- $12.99

For those who are more daring in their wine tasting, this bottle is perfect. Hailing from Chile, the spices in this choice may overwhelm at first, but as you continue to drink you’ll notice a fruitier flavor emerge.

15. Tin Roof California Merlot 2005- $10

This Merlot has an intense but delectable cherry flavor, and is best enjoyed alongside a hearty pizza or pasta dish.