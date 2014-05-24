StyleCaster
Salty-Sweet Summer Fun: An Original Fashion Editorial

by
StyleCaster Presents is a platform that spotlights amazing fashion editorials, creative photography, and innovative design work—all submitted by our vast network of creative collaborators. Our mission is to showcase the depth and breadth of creative thinking across many fields and many different perspectives. Every week, we publish a different feature that’s been hand-picked and curated by our editorial team to inspire, delight, and entertain. Want to see if your work highlighted on StyleCaster.com? Head over to our submissions page for more information on how you can be a part of the series!

To kick off a season of surf, sand, sweet ices, and outdoor fun, we’re traveling to the rocky shores of Connecticut with photographer Tom Mendes to capture the delicious optimism that comes with those first few days of summer.

Fashion Stylist: Brandy Joy Smith @ Wilhelmina
Assistant Stylist: Lauren Haines
Make up & Hair: Bruce Dean @ Wilhelmina using Chanel Makeup & Aquage Hair products

Dress, Jil Sander; necklace, WXYZ. 

Photo: Tommy Mendes

Jacket, 3.1 Phillip Lim; shorts, Theory; earrings, Alexis Bittar; shoes, Loeffler Randall. 

Photo: Tommy Mendes

Top & shorts, ICB; shoes, Converse; bracelet & necklace, WXYZ.

Photo: Tommy Mendes

 Top, Ellery; shorts, Saunder; socks, We Love Colors; bracelet, Alexis Bittar. 

Photo: Tommy Mendes

Button-up, A.P.C.; blazer, Elizabeth & James; shorts, Ted Baker; shoes, Lacoste; ring & bracelet, Tommy Hilfiger. 

Photo: Tommy Mendes

Visor, I Still Love NYC; top, Alice & Olivia; shoes, Sol Sana; swim bottoms, TRIANGL.

Photo: Tommy Mendes

 Swimsuit, TRIANGL; jacket, DKNY; towel, Tommy Hilfiger. 

Photo: Tommy Mendes

