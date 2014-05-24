Salty-Sweet Summer Fun: An Original Fashion Editorial

StyleCaster Presents is a platform that spotlights amazing fashion editorials, creative photography, and innovative design work—all submitted by our vast network of creative collaborators. Our mission is to showcase the depth and breadth of creative thinking across many fields and many different perspectives. Every week, we publish a different feature that’s been hand-picked and curated by our editorial team to inspire, delight, and entertain. Want to see if your work highlighted on StyleCaster.com? Head over to our submissions page for more information on how you can be a part of the series!

To kick off a season of surf, sand, sweet ices, and outdoor fun, we’re traveling to the rocky shores of Connecticut with photographer Tom Mendes to capture the delicious optimism that comes with those first few days of summer.

Fashion Stylist: Brandy Joy Smith @ Wilhelmina

Assistant Stylist: Lauren Haines

Make up & Hair: Bruce Dean @ Wilhelmina using Chanel Makeup & Aquage Hair products