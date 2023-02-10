Hailey Bieber & Bella Hadid Have Been Wearing These Underrated Sneakers & We Found Them on Sale for Under $100

Scroll To See More Images

The queen has spoken and the internet has promptly freaked out. On a recent trip to Hawaii, Hailey Bieber posted a photo of her casual-cool fit check, and eagle-eyed followers noticed a new trend. Bieber was rocking not just sneakers, but trail sneakers, and she paired them with bright red socks, a baby blue t-shirt and a black leather jacket. All of these things separately might not sound cool, but when Mrs. Bieber pulls them all together, the result is an effortlessly chic look that we can’t wait to emulate.

Bieber is rocking Salomon sneakers, which launched as a ski accessories brand in the 1940s before making its way into the sneaker biz. They’re quickly becoming the latest fashion it-girl shoe, since many of Bieber’s pals like Kendall Jenner and Emily Arata have also been seen wearing the brand. In Bieber’s latest Instagram, she’s wearing the Salomon Xt-6 design, which retails for $200. But we found some similar-looking pairs from the brand that pack all of the same punch for much less at Amazon.

Here are our picks for the sneakers to add to cart ASAP.

Part of what makes the Salomon sneakers so cool is their muted color palettes.

You can brighten up the look with colorful socks like Bieber did, but the clay, taupe, and soft navy colors work as a great neutral to work into your everyday shoe. Personally, I think these peach/pink sneaks are even cuter than the pair Bieber is rocking. Plus, they’re only $90

and come in sizes 5 through 12, so you’re sure to be able to snag your size.

Salomon Women’s Sense Ride 4 Running Shoes Trail

Of course Salomon’s are stylish, but they’re also perfect for literally anything you put them through. The product description notes that they won’t slip on “wet, dry, hard or loose surfaces, and offer long-term durability.” Fashion meets function? Sign us up.

Salomon X Ultra Pioneer AERO Hiking Shoes for Women

This pair of AERO hiking shoes looks so similar to the Salomon’s Bieber is wearing in her Insta, but they’re just $84.

Pair them with shorts and a hoodie or wear them on date night with an oversized faux leather jacket and Pamela Anderson updo for the ultimate effortless look. Then you can take them to the trail with your besties by the time the weekend comes around. Okay, I just convinced myself to invest in a pair.

Salomon Women’s X-Ultra Shoe

We found the X-Ultra on sale at Amazon

in size 5.5 for just $99. Other sizes and color ways in this design will run you a few bucks more. Make sure to check out all the different styles and colors on the Salomon Amazon store front and you can find great deals if you keep your eye on the pair you want.