Salma Hayek Weds Baby Daddy Francois-Henri Pinault

In a star-studded ceremony over the weekend, WWD reported that Salma Hayek and her billionaire beau Francois-Henri Pinault said I Do- again. The 150-guest ceremony took place at the Teatro La Fenice opera house in Venice, with guests’ Penelope Cruz, Javier Bardem, Charlize Theron, Stella McCartney, Ashley Judd, Lucy Liu, Bono, and Woody Harrelson dancing until the wee hours of the morning. Even Salma’s ex-boyfriend Edward Norton was there! For the reception, where Bono sang “Stand By Me”, Salma changed from her Balenciaga wedding gown into a knee-length fuschia dress. Can you imagine marrying the ceo of PPR (or LVMH, or any other luxury group)? That means Salma now has a lifetime supply of Balenciaga, YSL, Gucci, Bottega, Alexander McQueen, and Stella McCartney. Not too shabby.