Salma Hayek Debuts First Ever Gucci Couture Gown At Cannes Film Festival

Salma Hayek at the ‘Robin Hood’ premiere at the Cannes Film Festival. Photo: Gucci/Getty images

It’s not everyday a fashion label starts a couture line, so if Gucci was looking for the perfect setting to debut its first ever haute design then the opening day of the Cannes Film Festival was the ticket.

Clad in a Seventies-inspired Gucci Premire one-shoulder gown, Salma Hayek had the honor of wearing the label’s first couture confection on the red carpet.

The Frida star donned the floor-length bordeaux silk georgette creation to the Robin Hood premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, where she was neck-t0-neck with Kate Beckinsale in the glamour department.

Designed by the Italian house’s Creative Director, Frida Giannini, the dress flatters Hayek’s more obvious assets, ahem, her trademark curves but also does well to bring a sense of proportion. The crystal embroidery at the shoulder and hip break up the long silhouette and lengthens her 5’2″ frame.

Topping off her red carpet look, Hayek wore her shoulder-grazing raven hair loose and romantic, while opting for a black satin clutch and peep-toe heels, also both by Gucci.

With a hubby in PPR fashion mogul Francois-Henri Pinault and her silver screen turns, Salma offers plenty of high-powered fashion and star wattage. But was the petite actress a good choice for the couture job? Let us know what you think in the comments!

