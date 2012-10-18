StyleCaster
Sally Singer Returns To Vogue After Parting Ways With T Magazine

Sally Singer (R) sits with Vogue Creative Director, Grace Coddington (L)

There’s been quite a lot of shuffling in the wonderful world of editors lately. The most recent news: After her sudden departure from T (New York Times’ style magazine) as Editor-in-Chief, Sally Singer is headed back to her previous employer, Vogue in a a newly established position of Creative Director, Digital.

Singer served as the Fashion/Features News Director before her departure from the magazine in 2010. She will report directly report to Anna Wintour, working closely with editor Caroline Palmer.

