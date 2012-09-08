Sally LaPointe Spring 2013: Bold Silhouettes, Leather, and Silk

Sally LaPointe took us back to nature for Spring 2013. Earthy tones gradually shifted from light to dark as each piece made its way down the runway, beautifully telling the designer’s story for the season. “I started photographing things in nature,” said LaPointe, “looking at rock formations in different quarries, and I came across this hidden submarine base in Russia and it encapsulated everything that I was imagining. Massive, concrete structures carved into a mountain with the Black Sea running through it.”

The “man-made versus nature-made” elements that inspired the designer were certainly noticeable. The collection reflected the perfect balance between the two, with flowier pieces offset by structured jackets, cutouts lending a bit of edge to more feminine silhouettes, and stark black-white contrasts popping up throughout.

Classic pieces also got an upgrade for spring. A simple pocket tee was transformed into a luxe, shantung top, while peplum went leather and cutout for the season. Spring-friendly layering, jumpsuits, and maxi skirts and dresses kept the look effortless and relaxed, while leather- and silk-trimmed jackets added sleekness overall. The combination is one we’ll be sure to adopt come Spring! Take a look at some of the best looks from the collection in our slideshow above.

Jilly Miscioscia is one of StyleCaster’s special correspondents for New York Fashion Week. When she’s not blogging for us, you’ll find her over on Sorelle in Style. Read all about her adventures throughout the week right here!